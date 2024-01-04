Amber Heard Humbled By Audience Response To Her 'Aquaman 2' Role

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Amber Heard, who reprised her role of Mera in 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', is pleased with the response to her work from the audience.

The actress took to social media to acknowledge all the support she's been receiving from fans who watched the DC Studios film, reports Deadline.

"After all this time, 'Aquaman 2' made its splash (sorry, it's too easy)", Amber posted on Instagram along with a series of photos from the set of the movie.

“Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera's AQ return. Thank you so much”.

As per Deadline, Amber first played the role of Mera in 2017's 'Justice League' before reprising her role in the 'Aquaman' film in 2018 directed by James Wan.

The Aquaman sequel directed by Wan from a screenplay by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick was released on December 22, 2023.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' picks up several years after Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) became king of Atlantis, married Mera, and had a son they named Arthur Jr.

The film's sequel was announced after the allegations Amber raised against Johnny Depp.

Warner Bros. removed Johnny from 'Fantastic Beasts 3' and an online petition to have Amber removed from the 'Aquaman' sequel garnered over 1.5 million signatures.

Earlier this year, Wan addressed rumours that Amber's involvement in the sequel was watered down.

--IANS

aa/prw