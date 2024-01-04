Celebrate Burns Night in Grand Scottish Style at the Iconic Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel in Dubai

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) The legendary Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel in Dubai, itself a marvel built on the banks of the famous Clyde, is set to host an unforgettable Burns Night celebration on Saturday 27th January 2024. This spectacular event, will be a fusion of traditional Scottish customs and lively entertainment, making it a perfect way to celebrate the life and work of Scotland's national bard, Robert Burns.







The night will commence at 7.30 pm with a warm welcome, setting the stage for an enchanting experience. Guests will be treated to a sumptuous 3-course dinner accompanied by 3 hour drinks package. The dinner will feature the traditional Burns poetry, recited by Dubai 103.8’s resident Scotsman and renowned host and MC, Chris McHardy, adding a touch of authenticity and charm to the feast.







The Dubai Pipe Band will elevate the atmosphere with their stirring bagpipes, evoking the true spirit of Scotland and paying homage to the legacy of Robert Burns. Post-dinner, the dance floor will come alive with energetic Ceilidh dancing to the sound of sensational Dubai based band Sandstorm, lead by Dubai’s own Miriam Willmott-Powell. Their spirited performance will ensure everyone, from seasoned dancers to ceilidh novices, is up and twirling in no time.







So don your tartans and kilts as we pay homage to the great poet Robert Burns in an event that promises to be an ode to Scottish heritage and tradition - indulging in the spirit of camaraderie, enjoying delectable Scottish cuisine, sipping on a bit of spirits, and having an evening of merriment and cultural richness that celebrates the essence of ‘Rabbie Burns’.







Event Details







§ Burns Night



§ Date & Day: Saturday, 27th January 2024



§ Venue: Queen’s Grill at Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, Dubai



§ Timing: 7.30pm – late

Welcome: 7.30pm – 8pm

Dinner & Drinks: 8pm – 11pm (3 Course Meal and Drinks package)

After 11pm - Pay Bar



§ Seating: Seating will be in Tables of 10, if your booking is for less than 10, you will be seated with others, so please mention your hosts name or you will be seated with others.



§ Dress Code: Black Tie, Scottish National Dress or Emirati National Dress



§ Tickets and Pricing: AED 595, including a complete package of dining, entertainment, and cultural celebration. After 11 pm, a pay bar will be available, extending the festivities late into the night.





