Saudi explorer, reach the South Pole

Jeddah - 3Jan2024



A Saudi Arabian explorer and businessman was successful in reaching the South Pole. After skiing to the last degree of the South Pole and flying the Saudi flag, his long-held desire was finally realized.

Badr Al-Shebani, a businessman and adventurer, has already completed all seven continents' highest peaks, including the most difficult of them, Mount Everest.

"Although the weather is very harsh in the south pole, I have faced similar conditions on Mount Everest, Dinali, and Vinson," Dr. Al Shibani added. The voyage to the South Pole is no laughing matter. It is an extremely difficult trek that needs rigorous preparation to confront the worst weather and conditions, as well as temperatures that may reach -50°C while carrying a weight of 60 kg in a sledge and fighting severe winds of up to 60 miles per hour." He claims that the physical preparation for such journeys might take months.

Long years of experience practicing for difficult terrains aided the veteran adventurer's success on this trip. Dr. Badr, who had come earlier in his expedition to climb Mount Vinson, was acquainted with this location.

The entire journey takes up to two weeks, beginning with arrival in Punta Arenas, Chile, followed by a flight to Antarctica, two days of preparation and acclimatization, a flight to 89°s, and a 8 days of skiing in difficult conditions to reach the South Pole before returning to Union Glacier and flying back to Chili.

The South Pole is raised to 2,800 meters above sea level, which adds to the already challenging situation by making it impossible to grab for air and breathe.

The expedition to conquer all seven summits as well as reach the South Pole was inspired by Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman's Vision 2030, which seeks to motivate youngsters to participate in sports and live healthy lives. He encourages young people to achieve their aspirations and objectives, understanding that nothing is impossible.





