(MENAFN- Dubaisc) December 2023 – We are delighted to report that The Dubai Sports Council CEO’s Masters 2024 will take place on the Trump International Golf Course in Damac Hills on Saturday 6th January 2024, as part of the Dubai Sports Council’s ongoing commitment to promoting golf as a business networking and key tourism tool for the UAE and region. The Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters is sponsored this year by Thriwe (Banking loyalty program experts – Gold Sponsor) and AARO Middle East, Unique Properties, and Suitsupply (Silver sponsors), The Macallan, eGolf Megastore, MyGolf, GAT Consulting, Papa Johns, Dubai Refreshments and Wellness We Need (Bronze sponsors), with WeTel TV our media partner and several other sponsors expected to add value to the day.



There will be over 110 top golfing executives and government representatives from across the UAE to participate in the shot-gun tournament at 1 pm on the Trump International Golf Club, one of the many magnificent golfing assets of Dubai and indeed the UAE.



The Dubai Sports Council CEO’s masters will again be held in an 18-hole team shambles format, designed to provide an interactive golf and networking experience. The tournament will conclude with a formal dinner presentation outside overlooking the Trump course hosted by H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, who will address the senior business and government leaders of the UAE to discuss the value of golf both as a business networking and tourism tool for the region. In addition, cricketing legend Kapil Dev, a talented golfer will add a celebrity flavor to the presentation of the awards by Thriwe and AARO.



Russell Yeomans, founder Sport2Business events added “We are delighted again that the CEO Masters will be oversubscribed and in addition to having Thriwe through Dhruv Verma and his team as Gold sponsor for the event, we are privileged to welcome a range of new sponsors headed by Unique Properties, The Macallan, Consensus, GAT Consulting, and Xpense as new and existing businesses see the value of Golf Networking. Martin McDonaugh, Harry Green and his team at Trump International are experienced in running top quality Corporate days and we are looking forward to a range of creative activations from our sponsors to ‘spruce’ up the golfing experience.’



On the sponsorship front, Mr. Dhruv Verma, Founder & CEO – Thriwe ( partner and sponsor) stated that "Thriwe continues to support Golf and sport in the region and will continue to do so. We really enjoyed our association with the Cricket World Cup so now we turn our focus to golf through our ongoing strategic partnership with S2B where in 2024, in addition to the CEO Masters event at the Trump, we will be moving the CEO Masters into Hyderabad in March 2024 and the winners at the Trump will automatically win a spot in that event. Again we are delighted to bring International Legend Kapil Dev to add value to this event and our key clients, many that will travel into Dubai to attend. In addition we can add that the winners will also be invited to attend the Race To Phuket National Final, another superb amateur event that we are working with S2B on ()’



Silver sponsor Unique Properties, represented by CEO Arash Jalali added ‘We are delighted to be working with the CEO Masters, Thriwe and S2B – we have seen this event grow in stature and look forward to inviting our senior clients plus meeting other golfing executive leaders. This is one of 70 events we are partnering with S2B on in 2024 as we see the value of the Executive Golfing network of the UAE market to further promote our Unique brand and help grow our business’.



Bronze sponsor, Neil Mitchell from GAT Consulting is a new sponsor to the CEO Masters. ‘We have seen this event grow and having had an unbelievably positive experience with the 2023 Race To Phuket, we are delighted to participate in the 2024 CEO Masters – we are keen to promote our new consulting business and the professionalism of this events plus the seniority of the attendees suits our brand perfectly’.



The Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters continues to be part of an ongoing commitment on behalf of Dubai Sports Council to create a truly 7-Star golfing, dinner and networking experience for the key business leaders of the UAE.”.

“Through the CEO Masters, Dubai Sports Council continues to recognise the importance of golf as a sport that permeates tourism and business. Many of the major public and private businesses in the UAE will have senior representation at the tournament, creating a truly unique networking opportunity for attendees and sponsors.” said Ahmad Ibrahim Busherin, Head of Community Events, Dubai Sports Council.

Russell Yeomans, S2B further added “We are delighted to work with the Dubai Sports Council and the CEO Masters is the first and most high profile amateur golfing event in 70 amateur events that we will manage in 2024 including the Race To Laguna Phuket (20 events) and the Tuesday evening 9 hole weekly events at the Floodlit Faldo course. We truly appreciate the DSC commitment, alongside the Emirates Golf Federation to keep supporting amateur golf.”



He added: “The CEO Masters has become the event to be seen at for Amateur golfers and our increasing number and quality of sponsors is reflecting that . It is an ideal new year kick off to an ever-improving golfing calendar in Dubai. The day is about business networking first and golf second and as always we aim to have creative activations on most holes to keep our demanding executive golfers entertained”





