Latifa Bint Mohammed: Celebrating the legacy of a visionary leader who is nurturing the leaders of tomorrow

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, affirmed that 4 January represents an exceptional anniversary and an opportunity to reflect on the unique leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who is an inspirational leader, a source of knowledge and innovative visions, and a global model of ambition.

Her Highness said: “We are celebrating the 18th anniversary of His Highness’ accession to Ruler of Dubai: 18 years of leadership, creativity, empowerment and innovation that propelled Dubai and the UAE into the future, achieving global milestones, establishing a pioneering government, and transforming the emirate into a global beacon of achievement and creativity. His Highness’s influence on inspiring ambition and creativity and in shaping tomorrow’s leaders is exemplary, and on this most auspicious of days, we reaffirm our dedication to continuing his legacy and maintaining Dubai and the UAE’s global position at the forefront of excellence.”





