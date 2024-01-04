Court decision halts leader Milei's labor reforms in Argentina

(MENAFN) In a significant setback for President Javier Milei's ambitious economic agenda, a court decision on Wednesday halted the labor rule modifications he had recently unveiled. These changes, characterized by extensive deregulation and austerity measures, aimed to rejuvenate Argentina's beleaguered economy. The court's ruling, delivered by a panel of three judges, was in response to a legal challenge spearheaded by Argentina's primary union group, the General Labor Confederation. The union group contended that Milei's announced alterations infringed upon workers' rights, thereby necessitating judicial intervention.



Among the contentious changes introduced by Milei's decree in December were pivotal shifts in labor regulations. These alterations encompassed an extension of job probationary periods from three to eight months, a reduction in severance compensations, and provisions allowing employers to dismiss workers engaged in certain protest-related activities. Alejandro Sudera, one of the presiding judges, emphasized that the administration had overstepped its bounds by unilaterally decreeing such labor reforms. According to Sudera, any modifications to labor laws necessitate prior deliberation and approval by the Congress, highlighting a procedural oversight by Milei's government.



In response to the court's decision, President Milei's administration conveyed its intention to challenge the ruling, signaling a determination to push forward with its reformative agenda. Conversely, the union confederation celebrated the court's intervention, lauding it as a decisive halt to what they termed "regressive and anti-worker labor reform." The ongoing debate surrounding Milei's ability to enact sweeping changes via emergency decrees, thereby circumventing legislative scrutiny, remains a focal point of contention among labor activists and political observers alike.



Taking office on December 10, President Milei wasted no time in unveiling a plethora of transformative measures aimed at recalibrating Argentina's economic landscape. His proposals, encompassing approximately 300 alterations, sought to liberalize government regulations and pave the way for the privatization of state-owned enterprises. However, these initiatives have not been without controversy, triggering public protests in Buenos Aires, the nation's capital. Since assuming office, Milei's administration has orchestrated a 50 percent devaluation of Argentina's currency, curtailed transport and energy subsidies, and signaled its intent not to renew contracts for over 5,000 state employees hired prior to his tenure. With an overarching vision to overhaul Argentina's economic framework, Milei's reforms are positioned as a response to escalating poverty levels and the daunting challenge of rampant inflation, projected to soar to 200 percent by year's end.

