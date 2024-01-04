American auto sales see rise despite struggles

(MENAFN) In a display of resilience, American consumers purchased approximately 15.6 million new vehicles in the past year, marking a substantial 12 percent increase from 2022. This surge, the most significant uptick in over ten years, is even more remarkable considering the array of challenges that marred the automotive industry. These challenges ranged from soaring prices and escalating interest rates to autoworker strikes and a debilitating computer-chip shortage that disrupted assembly lines across the nation.



However, while the recent sales figures are impressive, they still fall short of the pre-pandemic rate of 17 million vehicles per year. Indications suggest that the market is gradually cooling, with consumers displaying reluctance to bear the exorbitant prices that were prevalent just a few months prior. Jonathan Chariff, CEO of South Automotive Group, which oversees ten dealerships in the Miami region, noted a discernible shift in consumer behavior. He observed that buyers are now more astute and determined to secure the most competitive prices available, signaling a strategic approach to purchasing amidst fluctuating market conditions.



The pinnacle of average auto sales prices was reached in December 2022, cresting just above $47,300. This price escalation was primarily driven by a scarcity of vehicles due to the global chip shortage, which severely hampered production capacities. Consequently, some dealers capitalized on this scarcity, charging prices that exceeded the standard sticker rate, particularly from eager buyers or those with substantial financial means.



However, as 2023 progressed, there was a gradual alleviation of the chip shortage, with production lines returning to near-optimal capacities. Major automotive giants like General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis navigated through significant challenges, including a six-week strike orchestrated by the United Auto Workers, which concluded in the autumn. Consequently, dealerships witnessed a robust increase in vehicle inventory, leading to a more competitive landscape. Reflecting this shift, data from J.D. Power highlighted a 2.7 percent reduction in average prices by mid-December, settling around $46,000. Despite this moderation, prices remain elevated compared to the pre-pandemic era, exacerbated by a 26 percent surge between 2020 and 2022, outpacing the general inflation rate.



Looking ahead, industry experts such as Jonathan Smoke, the chief economist for Cox Automotive, anticipate further market adjustments in 2024. Smoke projects a widening disparity between the listed sticker prices and the actual transaction prices paid by consumers. Emphasizing this evolving trend, Smoke underscores the increasing emphasis on discounts as a pivotal factor driving price corrections. He further elucidates that manufacturers are intensifying efforts to make financing options more appealing and are rolling out enticing lease deals. Despite the average new vehicle loans hovering around 7 percent throughout the year, Smoke remains optimistic, suggesting potential further reductions even if the Federal Reserve refrains from initiating rate cuts.

