Stock markets see 2nd fall in row amid financial worries

(MENAFN) The stock market's tepid performance at the onset of 2024 continued into its second day, with major indices showing notable declines. The S&P 500 retreated by 0.8 percent on Wednesday, though it still hovers within a mere 2 percent of its all-time high. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average mirrored this downturn, shedding 0.8 percent of its value. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite faced even steeper declines, registering a 1.2 percent drop. Notably, some of the standout performers from the previous year also felt the pressure, with Tesla witnessing a significant 4 percent decline.



Behind these market movements, Treasury yields exhibited a downward trend, largely influenced by indications of an economic slowdown. This deceleration in economic activity is seen by economists as a potential buffer against escalating inflationary pressures, albeit without plunging the economy into a recessionary phase. Adding another layer of complexity to the market sentiment, the recently released minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting hinted at potential rate cuts in the forthcoming months. However, the Federal Reserve's stance appeared cautious, characterizing the economic outlook as unusually uncertain.



Delving deeper into Wednesday's market dynamics, specific figures highlight the extent of the retreat. The S&P 500 concluded the day at 4,704.81, down by 38.02 points. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 37,430.19, marking a decline of 284.85 points. The Nasdaq composite, meanwhile, settled at 14,592.21 after shedding 173.73 points. Additionally, the Russell 2000 index, which tracks smaller companies, faced a more pronounced decline, dropping by 2.7 percent or 53.59 points to reach 1,959.20.



Assessing the week's overall performance paints a somewhat gloomier picture for investors. The S&P 500 has dipped by 1.4 percent, equivalent to 65.02 points, since the beginning of the week. Similarly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite have experienced declines of 0.7 percent (259.35 points) and 2.8 percent (419.14 points), respectively. The Russell 2000 index remains the most affected, registering a 3.3 percent decline, which translates to 67.87 points.

