Tokyo runway crash sparks questions about safety of composite aircraft fuselages

(MENAFN) The recent collision on a Tokyo runway involving a jetliner has brought renewed attention to the safety considerations surrounding aircraft constructed with carbon-composite fibers. The fuselage of the aircraft, composed of these advanced materials, has sparked concerns regarding the challenges associated with extinguishing fires involving such composites, particularly when juxtaposed with traditional airplane fuselages crafted from aluminum.



The aftermath of the incident is evolving into a pivotal examination of the safety attributes of composite materials in comparison to their aluminum counterparts traditionally used in aircraft construction. Preliminary investigations seem to be honing in on the communication dynamics between the pilots of both aircraft and the air traffic controllers stationed at Haneda Airport. A transcript made public on Wednesday revealed that while the Japan Airlines A350 had received clearance to utilize the runway, the coast guard plane involved in the collision had not been granted such authorization.



Despite the catastrophic nature of the incident, safety experts have commended the swift actions of the airline's crew, facilitating the evacuation of all occupants from the engulfed jetliner. Tragically, the collision resulted in the loss of five lives aboard the coast guard plane.



The integration of composite materials within commercial aviation is not a novel concept, with applications spanning various components within aircraft interiors, including floorboards and other structural elements. Boeing spearheaded this technological advancement by introducing the 787, the first commercial aircraft featuring a fuselage and wings fabricated from composites reinforced with carbon fibers. Since its commercial debut in 2011, approximately 1,100 units of this groundbreaking aircraft have been manufactured. Subsequently, Airbus ventured into this domain in 2018 with the A350, analogous to the two-year-old aircraft implicated in Tuesday's collision, with sales figures approximating 570 units.



Composite materials in aviation leverage the inherent strength of carbon fibers to fortify plastics and other composite constituents. According to insights from Boeing, these composite structures facilitate weight reductions of approximately 20 percent compared to their aluminum counterparts. Such weight savings carry profound implications for operational efficiencies, notably reducing fuel consumption—a critical consideration in modern aviation economics.

