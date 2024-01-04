Unlocking Prosperity In The New Year Through A Home Watch Business Opportunity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Tap into one of the fastest-growing home service businesses in 2024

VENICE, Fla., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Home watching' is emerging as an exciting business opportunity as the demand for home management services continues to soar. The

Home Watch Academy , the first and most experienced provider of training for the home watch industry, provides a fast start to this exciting opportunity for those looking for the resources to launch a business in a fast-growing industry in 2024. It's a fantastic model for people looking for a second revenue stream or for aspiring entrepreneurs looking to launch their first business.

Diane Pisani, Home Watch Academy

According to estimates from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), the total count of second homes was 7.15 million in 2020, accounting for 5.11% of the total housing stock. Two out of every three wealthy Americans own a second home, according to a 2023

Ameriprise Financial survey. The market for second homes continues to grow in the U.S.

There's where Home Watch is emerging as an indispensable service for homeowners seeking peace of mind during their absences. Whether clients are frequent travelers, seasonal residents, or simply looking for an extra layer of security, a professionally trained Home Watch company provides a personally rewarding, unique, and lucrative avenue for entrepreneurs. Here's more about the business model:

Key Features of the Home Watch Business Opportunity

Booming Industry with Room for Growth : The Home Watch industry is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by an increasing number of homeowners recognizing the high risk of leaving an unoccupied home unmonitored. Diane

Pisani, one of the leading experts on home watch and founder of the Home Watch Academy, notes that "the demand for our training program has never been greater, with students joining from many different backgrounds all eager to build a scalable business they can be proud of and that will meet their financial goals."

Predictable Revenue Model : Home Watch services involve ongoing scheduled visits during peak seasonal periods to clients' homes, creating a steady and predictable stream of income for business owners during major months.

Versatile Market: The market for Home Watch services extends beyond vacation homeowners to include snowbirds, business travelers, and those undergoing home renovations. This diversity ensures a broad customer base and sustained demand.

Expanding Concierge Services and Revenue Streams : While checking in on homes is the core service, the business offers many options to grow revenues from existing clients, including storm prep services, managing furniture or package delivery, or coordinating home service providers.

Low Overhead : The initial investment to launch a Home Watch business typically requires minimal overhead, making it an attractive option for entrepreneurs looking to establish a business with manageable costs and high-profit potential.

Technology Integration : While still an emerging industry, there are a number of solid options and software solutions available to help home watchers schedule appointments, track team members, document house checks, share updates with clients, and process fees.



Growing sophistication and services : Modern technology, such as smart home monitoring systems, provides sophisticated options to provide clients with real-time updates and peace of mind, including water pressure monitoring and leak detection.

Training and Support : Entrepreneurs can tip into comprehensive training programs and ongoing support through the Home Watch Academy. Benefit from the organization's expertise, industry insights, and proven business strategies to kickstart success.

"The Home Watch industry presents an incredible opportunity for aspiring business owners to tap into a rapidly growing market," Pisani said. "We are excited to share our knowledge and experience, providing entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in this dynamic industry."

