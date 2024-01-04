Koppers Announces Leadership Transition Plan

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koppers Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KOP ), today announced a transition plan that will occur throughout 2024 for key leadership roles. The plan will culminate in the retirement of James

Healey, Vice President, Utility and Industrial Products (UIP), effective December 31, 2024, after a 40-year career with the company. Mr. Healey will serve as Special Assistant to the President and COO effective July 1, 2024, and remain actively involved in the UIP leadership transition for the remainder of the year.

James Healey

Jason Bakk

Brett Johnston

Jason Bakk has been chosen to succeed Mr. Healey and will assume the role of Vice President, UIP, effective July 1, 2024. Mr. Bakk is currently Vice President, North American Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC), a position he has held since May 2020. In his new role, Mr.

Bakk will be responsible for delivering on the aggressive growth plans developed during Mr. Healey's tenure as the head of UIP by further strengthening customer relationships, growing market share, optimizing production capabilities, and promoting safety and sustainability. Mr. Bakk has more than 24 years of chemical industry experience, the last 11 with Koppers after joining the company in November 2012.

Brett Johnston has been named to succeed Mr. Bakk as Vice President, North American CMC, effective July 1, 2024. Mr. Johnston is currently Commercial Director, North American

CMC, where he draws upon his extensive sales and marketing experience to manage critical customer relationships. In his new role, Mr. Johnston will be responsible for all activities in North American

CMC, including production, logistics, and commercial and financial performance. Additionally, Mr. Johnston will be responsible for evaluating ways to further streamline North American CMC by strengthening the supply chain and reducing costs through sharing best practices across the global CMC organization. Mr. Johnston joined

Koppers in May 2012 and advanced in the CMC business through a series of management positions before moving into his role of leading the commercial organization in August 2022.

Regarding his retirement, Mr. Healey said, "It has been my privilege to have made my entire career at Koppers. Seeing our people come together to serve our customers and successfully grow

UIP to its current market position has been especially rewarding. I look forward to supporting Jason as he transitions to his new role, and as he and the team continue to capitalize on future opportunities."

Koppers President and Chief Operating Officer James A. Sullivan said, "We extend our sincere gratitude to Jim Healey for his many years of dedicated service and outstanding leadership, which have put UIP on track to achieve its best year yet. As this transition gets under way, we have every confidence that Jason and Brett will succeed in their new roles. The critical organizational changes announced today demonstrate the tremendous talent and bench strength within Koppers. We move forward with a strong belief in our team's ability to continue to grow these businesses safely, responsibly, and profitably."

About

Koppers

Koppers, with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds.

Our products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries.

We serve our customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, and Europe.

The stock of Koppers Holdings Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "KOP."

For more information, visit: . Inquiries from the media should be directed to Ms.

Jessica Franklin Black

at [email protected] or 412-227-2025.

Inquiries from the investment community should be directed to Ms.

Quynh McGuire

at [email protected] or 412-227-2049.