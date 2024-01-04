Ashvattha Therapeutics Announces The Appointment Of Mehdi Paborji As Senior Vice President Of Technical Operations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics (“Ashvattha”), a clinical-stage company advancing a new class of nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells in regions of inflammation, today announced the appointment of Mehdi Paborji, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President of Technical Operations.



Dr. Paborji will oversee technical operations, CMC, and manufacturing of the Company's nanomedicine pipeline. Clinical-stage programs include D-4517.2, a subcutaneous anti-angiogenic therapeutic in Phase 2 for the treatment of wet AMD and DME, and OP-801, an imaging agent in Phase 1/2 testing for multiple neuro-inflammatory disorders including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), multiple sclerosis (MS), Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.

“With over 35 years of drug development and manufacturing experience across a broad range of molecules, formulations, and routes of administration, Mehdi adds valuable technical operations expertise to our senior management team,” said Jeffrey Cleland, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, and Chairman of Ashvattha.“This experience is highly relevant as we plan next steps for our clinical-stage programs following Phase 2 readouts expected in the first half of 2024, and as we advance several of our other nanomedicines through IND-enabling studies. We look forward to leveraging Dr. Paborji's expertise to support these efforts and successfully execute on our product development timelines.”

Dr. Paborji joins Ashvattha from Rain Oncology, where he served as the Senior Vice President of Technical Operations and CMC. Previously, he was Chief Technical Officer for Valorum Biologics, Vice President of Technical Operations and CMC at Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (acquired by Viracta Therapeutics), and Chief Operating Officer for both Biotie Therapies (acquired by Acorda Therapeutics) and TheraVida. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Theravance and Bristol-Myers Squibb. He has supported multiple drugs through regulatory approval and commercialization and led manufacturing productivity initiatives that reduced program timelines and provided cost efficiencies. He has expertise with small molecules and biologics, solid forms and injectables, for products across a range of indications including neurodegenerative disorders. He received his Ph.D. and completed his post-doctoral research in Pharmaceutical Sciences at The University of Kansas. Dr. Paborji has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals and holds several issued patents.

About Ashvattha Therapeutics

Ashvattha Therapeutics is advancing a new class of clinical-stage nanomedicine therapeutics that traverse tissue barriers to selectively target activated cells only in regions of inflammation. Our targeted nanomedicine approach seeks to redefine precision medicine, empowering a new standard of care across ophthalmology, neurology, and inflammation. For more information, visit:

