Tuttle Capital Management Launches 2X Inverse Regional Bank ETF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SKRE Becomes only ETF that shorts regional banks

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- The 2x Inverse Regional Bank ETF, (NASDAQ: SKRE), will start trading today at the Nasdaq Exchange. The fund uses swaps to gain inverse daily 2x exposure to the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (Symbol: KRE).



Matthew Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital, said in a news release that SKRE is a trading tool that has long been needed in the marketplace.“This year saw a number of regional banks go under” Tuttle said.“These guys are not too big to fail, when they start to have problems, things can spiral quickly, and nobody is going to bail them out.” Tuttle is concerned that the higher for longer interest rate stance by the Fed and potential issues in commercial real estate could mean that we see more regional banks go under in 2024.“This product is in line with our goal of providing innovative and necessary trading tools to individual investors,” Tuttle said.“Other inverse ETFs for financials include the large money center banks which are too big to fail.”

Shares of these ETFs are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the ETFs. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Important Risks

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily inverse (-2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with the use of shorting and leverage and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. For periods longer than a single day, the Fund will lose money if the KRE ETF's performance is flat, and it is possible that the Fund will lose money even if the KRE ETF's performance decreases over a period longer than a single day. An investor could lose the full principal value of his/her investment within a single day if the price of the KRE ETF goes up by more than 50% in one trading day

The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions. The Fund is non-diversified, it can invest a greater portion of its assets in securities of individual issuers so that changes in the market value could cause greater fluctuations in share price than would occur in a diversified fund.

The Fund's investments in derivatives including swap agreements may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund's other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions.

The Fund may obtain short exposure through the use of derivatives, such as swap agreements. To the extent that the Fund obtains short exposure from derivatives, the Fund may be exposed to heightened volatility or limited liquidity related to the reference asset of the underlying short position, which will adversely impact its performance. Investments in derivative instruments involve liquidity the risk in that the Fund may be unable to sell the derivative instrument or sell it at a reasonable price.

Leverage increases the risk of a total loss of an investor's investment, may increase the volatility of the Fund, and may magnify any differences between the performance of the Fund and the KRE ETF. Because the Fund utilizes leverage in seeking to achieve its investment objective, it will lose more money in market environments adverse to its daily investment objective.

The Fund is subject to inverse correlation risk. A number of factors may affect the Fund's ability to achieve a high degree of inverse correlation with the KRE ETF. Failure to achieve a high degree of inverse correlation may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the ETF. This and other important information about the ETF is contained in the Prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting The Prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, which is not affiliated with Tuttle Capital Management.

