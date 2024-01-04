Christians Will Chase Away BJP Leaders Who Are 'Wolves In Sheep's Clothing': Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (IANS) Congress leader V.D. Satheesan on Thursday dismissed the efforts of the Sangh Parivar, right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Kerala BJP leaders, to woo the Christian community, saying its members would "chase them away".

"The Christians know very well that the Sangh Parivar forces are nothing but wolves in sheep's clothing and hence, they will be chased away.

"Whatever is spoken here by the Prime Minister or any Sangh Parivar leader, the BJP will not win a single seat in Kerala. For a while now, state BJP leaders are moving from one Christian house to another with cakes and we also saw Modi hosting Christian leaders . All this will be in vain, as in 2023 alone, there were more than 700 attacks on Christians, more than 250 churches were burnt in Manipur. Both Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were just a mute witness and did nothing at all," Satheesan, who is Kerala's Leader of Opposition, said.

In Kerala, the minority communities - Muslims 26 per cent and Christians 18 per cent - together account for 44 per cent of the 3.30 crore state population. With this high minority population in the state, the BJP, which does not have a single seat in the 140 member Assembly, is now eyeing opening their account in the Lok Sabha from the state and hence they are trying their best to woo the Christians.

--IANS

sg/vd