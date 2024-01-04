Authorities arrest father, in connection with deaths of Pregnant teen, boyfriend in San Antonio

(MENAFN) On Wednesday night, authorities in San Antonio, Texas, announced the arrest of a father and son in connection with the tragic deaths of pregnant teenager Savanah Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra. The bodies of the young couple were discovered in a vehicle parked at an apartment complex last week. According to Sgt. Washington Moscoso, the two individuals apprehended are 19-year-old Christopher Preciado and his father, 53-year-old Ramon Preciado. While Christopher Preciado is set to face capital murder charges, his father, Ramon Preciado, will be charged with abuse of a corpse. Moscoso indicated that additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation progresses.



The arrest follows the discovery of Soto and Guerra's lifeless bodies just days after the expectant mother was due to undergo induction. Critical to advancing the investigation was the retrieval of Soto's cellphone from the crime scene, which provided pivotal insights for detectives. Utilizing data from the phone, law enforcement officials were able to pinpoint a potential location of interest linked to the suspects through surveillance footage previously disseminated to the public for assistance.



Subsequent police operations led authorities to locate the vehicle associated with the suspects and the corresponding residence. Upon approaching the residence, Ramon Preciado answered the door, leading to interviews with both him and his son. Based on the information gathered during these interviews, law enforcement officials secured a search warrant, culminating in the arrest of the father-son duo on Wednesday night.



While Moscoso indicated that the incident may have stemmed from a botched narcotics transaction, he clarified that the elder Preciado was not present during the homicides but was contacted post-incident. In response to queries from reporters regarding potential charges related to the death of Soto's unborn child, Moscoso revealed that detectives would confer with the district attorney's office to determine if additional charges are warranted.



Following their apprehension, both Christopher and Ramon Preciado were escorted to awaiting police vehicles in the presence of the media. Subsequent to their arrest, booking photographs of the suspects were disseminated by law enforcement. As of now, it remains unclear whether either individual has secured legal representation as they navigate the judicial process.

MENAFN04012024000045015682ID1107684671