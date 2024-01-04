SA Vs IND: Cape Town Test Scripts History To Become Shortest-Ever Red-Ball Match

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The Cape Town Test between South Africa and India created history on Thursday as it became the shortest-ever red-ball match.

India won the match by seven wickets as the game concluded in just one and a half days with just 107 overs (642 balls) being bowled. South Africa lasted 24 overs for 55 runs in their first innings and 37 overs in their second essay for 176. India scored 153 in 35 overs and then raced to 80 runs in 12 overs.

Shortest decided Test matches in terms of overs

642 balls (107 overs): South Africa v India, Cape Town 2023/24

656 balls (109.2 overs): Australia v South Africa, Melbourne 1932/33

672 balls (112 overs): West Indies v England, Bridgetown 1934/35

788 balls (197 four-ball overs): England v Australia, Manchester 1888

792 balls (198 four-ball overs): England v Australia, Lord's 1888

