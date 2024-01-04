Ecuador Seeks Change Through Public Consultations

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador's President, Daniel Noboa, announced a public consultation to enhance security and employment amid rising criminal violence.



On Wednesday, he urged unity to tackle the country's security, job, and financial challenges. His 18-month government aims to shift the tide through this national strategy.



Noboa submitted 11 pivotal questions to the Constitutional Court , adhering to his campaign promise for public engagement.



The consultation's goals are clear: involve the military in crime control, impose harsher penalties for organized crime, and stimulate job creation.



Noboa emphasized the feasibility of fighting crime with a stricter justice system while fostering employment opportunities.



He expressed frustration over criminals receiving more protection than law enforcers, underscoring the need to protect those fighting mafias.



As the most violent country in Latin America in 2023, Ecuador's homicide rate soared.



The Armed Forces now collaborate with the Police in hotspots dominated by narcotrafficking gangs.







Noboa's request for nationwide dialogue on the consultation topics shows his dedication to leading Ecuador towards safety and prosperity.



This moment is vital in the country's battle against crime and joblessness.

Background

Ecuador's approach to combatting crime and unemployment reflects a regional trend in Latin America, highlighting the geopolitical urgency for stability.



As countries globally seek to address similar issues, Ecuador's public consultation strategy offers a potential benchmark.



The involvement of the military in crime control, a contentious topic, positions Ecuador as a case study for others.



The nation's status as the most violent in Latin America adds weight to its efforts.



As Ecuador navigates this path, its outcomes will inform the broader discourse on achieving security and economic growth.

