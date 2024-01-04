Innovative Antibiotic Targets Drug-Resistant Bacteria

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a new development, scientists have made a groundbreaking discovery with zosurabalpin, a new antibiotic.



It effectively combats Carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB , a notably dangerous drug-resistant bacterium.



Antimicrobial resistance, a severe global health threat, causes approximately 1.3 million deaths annually.



CRAB is especially challenging to treat as its outer membrane often blocks traditional antibiotics.



Researchers screened 45,000 compounds to find an effective treatment against CRAB.







Zosurabalpin emerged as a strong contender, significantly reducing CRAB levels in infected mice.



Its mechanism disrupts the bacterium's membrane formation, a novel approach in antibiotic development.



This discovery is crucial because CRAB's high mortality rate highlights the urgent need for new treatments.



Zosurabalpin's development also represents a potential breakthrough in treating Gram-negative bacterial infections.



These infections have been notoriously difficult to treat due to protective outer membranes in the bacteria.



Despite this progress, zosurabalpin must undergo further human trials to confirm its safety and effectiveness.



Its introduction could mark the first new class of antibiotics for Gram-negative bacteria in about 50 years.



However, economic challenges in antibiotic development remain, particularly because new drugs are often reserved for severe, resistant infections, limiting their commercial use and profitability.



The development of zosurabalpin could be a game-changer in the fight against antimicrobial resistance.



Ensuring its accessibility and effectiveness in human patients is the next crucial step.

