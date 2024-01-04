Bolivia’S Strategic Defense Enhancements For 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bolivia, having implemented the Integrated Air Defense and Air Traffic Control System (Sidacta) in 2023, is now poised to address longstanding defense requirements.



Modernizing its military infrastructure with Thales Sidacta system, Bolivia advances to the forefront of South America's defense technology.



Despite this progress, the Bolivian Air Force faces a significant challenge: the absence of interceptor aircraft to complement Sidacta.



The current fleet, consisting of only four Hongdu K-8W Karakorum light training/attack aircraft and a few armed Pilatus PC-7 Turbo Trainers, is outdated and limited.



High-level military discussions have been ongoing since Sidacta's procurement in 2016 to identify suitable interceptor models, with decisions expected by 2024.



In parallel, the Bolivian Armed Forces, under the leadership of Army General Hugo Eduardo Arandia López, announced the creation of a Cyberdefense department in August 2023.







This initiative will integrate cybersecurity studies into military training programs, focusing on combating cyber threats.



President Luis Arce emphasized enhancing cybersecurity and cyberdefense as key priorities.

Bolivia plans to acquire additional military equipment

Further bolstering its defense capabilities, Bolivia plans to acquire additional military equipment such as assault rifles, heavy weaponry, tactical vehicles, and helicopters.



The Navy aims to add a training ship and speedboats, while the Air Force seeks transport, training aircraft, and versatile helicopters for emergencies.



Drones are also on the acquisition list for all three branches of the Armed Forces, highlighting a comprehensive approach to modern warfare.



These developments signify Bolivia's commitment to a broadened defense strategy encompassing traditional military equipment and modern technological tools.



Bolivia's military enhancemen is backed by potential partnerships with China, Russia, and Iran, the primary suppliers under cooperation agreements.



The completion of several equipment projects is anticipated throughout 2024, marking a significant phase in Bolivia's defense evolution and regional security contributions.

MENAFN04012024007421016031ID1107684660