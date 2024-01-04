Iranian officials revise death toll in bombing from 103 to 84

(MENAFN) On Thursday morning, officials provided an update on the tragic twin bombings that occurred in Kerman city, southeastern Iran, on Wednesday.



The death toll from the explosions has been revised down to 84, with an additional 284 individuals reported as injured. Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, addressing the media during his visit to Kerman, explained that this revised figure was based on forensic evaluations.



It was noted that many of the injured individuals are still in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll may potentially increase.



A total of 220 injured individuals have been admitted to various hospitals in the mountainous province. Minister Vahidi reassured that the situation in the region is gradually returning to normalcy.



The twin bombings took place in close proximity to the cemetery where Iran's former top military commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, is buried. Thousands had gathered there to commemorate the fourth anniversary of Soleimani's death, marking the occasion with a memorial event.



Soleimani, the former chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January 2020.



The cause of the explosions is still under investigation by security agencies, and as of now, no group has claimed responsibility for these attacks. Notably, these bombings stand as the deadliest in Iran's post-1979 history.



Initial reports on Wednesday had indicated a higher death toll, with officials stating 103 fatalities and 140 injuries. However, the head of the Medical Emergency Organization in Kerman, Sayyed Mohammad Saberi, confirmed a revision in the death toll from 103 to 84.



He attributed discrepancies in the count of fatalities to the powerful nature of the bombings, leading to disfigured bodies that required careful forensic examination for accurate assessment.

