Colombian Leader confirms 1 soldier dead, 12 wounded in local attack

(MENAFN) Colombian Leader Gustavo Petro verified one soldier was murdered and 12 others wounded on Wednesday in an assault with explosives in Turbo, a city in the nation’s northwest Antioquia Department.



Fingers were pointed at the local Clan del Golfo (Gulf Clan) for the assault on an armed force unit of the military's Seventeenth Brigade "We have 12 wounded and one deceased soldier, the professional soldier Orlando Caballero, in actions against the Clan del Golfo in Turbo." the leader mentioned in a post on social media site X.



The Colombian Army clarified on the same social media platform that "two non-commissioned officers and 10 soldiers were injured as a result of the explosive device," and they were "immediately evacuated and ... receiving specialized medical care."



The assault came among military operations being carried out "to protect the lives of Turbo residents," the army noted.



Antioquia Gov. Andres Rendon assembled an over the top security council and promised a prize in exchange for information resulting in bringing the attackers into custody, particularly ringleader Wilder de Jesus Alcaraz, alias "El Indio."



"We are offering up to 50 million pesos (about 12,838 U.S. dollars) as a reward for information that allows us to capture 'El Indio', whom the army accuses of having been responsible for the attack against our soldiers." he mentioned on social media.



MENAFN04012024000045016186ID1107684656