Argentine court strings up labor section in Leader Milei’s ruling

(MENAFN) An Argentine court Wednesday put off the labor section contained within Leader Javier Milei's Decree of Necessity and Urgency, an administrative command he contracted last month to change the regulations about layoffs and the right to air strike, amid others.



Judges from the National Chamber of Labor Appeals gave out the decision as a "precautionary measure" as a result to an appeal from the General Confederation of Labor, the nation's key labor union.



As per the court's decision, approved with a 2-1 majority, many labor standards Milei aims to amend through executive order, "without giving intervention to legislators, are repressive or sanctioning in nature," and it was ambiguous how the order would help Milei's objective of "creating real jobs."



Milei declared the ruling in a letter broadcast over the national radio and television network, stating the improvements would "unblock an oppressive legal and institutional framework."

The ruling's 366 articles intend to establish "the foundations for the reconstruction of the Argentine economy," in accordance with its title.



