Woodbine Community School District Deploys Zeroeyes AI Gun Detection To Protect Students And Faculty

ZeroEyes , the creators of the only AI-based gun detection video analytics platform that holds the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform has been selected by Woodbine Community School District in Woodbine, Iowa, to protect students, faculty and staff from individuals attempting to bring illegal guns onto the campus.

U.S. school shooting rates continue to surge. Woodbine Community School District, a rural pre-K-12 public school district that operates two schools and serves 500+ students, adopted ZeroEyes to address these growing safety concerns.



"We are dedicated to enhancing school safety, so that our teachers can focus on education and students can concentrate on learning," said Justin Wagner, superintendent, Woodbine Community Schools. "Choosing ZeroEyes means instant verification, validation and communication to local law enforcement of anyone wishing to harm students or staff with a gun. Their outstanding team and 24/7/365 in-house operations center provide us with the utmost confidence that we are providing the most advanced notification system available. This is an important step in a series of proactive mitigation and safety precautions we are taking to keep students and staff safe."

If ZeroEyes detects a gun on campus, the software will instantly send images to the ZeroEyes Operation Center (ZOC), staffed by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans, 24/7/365. These experts will verify the threat and dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence, including visual description, gun type and last known location, to local Woodbine staff and first responders in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from detection.

"We're proud to see Woodbine Community Schools adopt our AI gun detection technology," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder, ZeroEyes. "We see it as our duty to help create a safer learning environment for children. We hope to see a day where schools are free from violence, ensuring students, parents, and staff can live without fear of gun-related threats."

ZeroEyes delivers a proactive, human-verified AI gun detection software solution that integrates into existing digital security cameras and helps to mitigate mass shootings and gun-related violence by reducing response times, providing actionable intelligence with images and delivering clarity among chaos – ultimately saving lives. ZeroEyes' patented solution has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a promising anti-terrorism technology and is the first video analytics technology to receive SAFETY Act DT&E Designation.

Founded by Navy SEALs, Special Operations military veterans, and technologists, ZeroEyes dispatches accurate and real-time actionable intelligence about the illegal brandishing of a gun near or in an occupied area or building, to local staff and law enforcement with an image of the shooter(s) and location of the threat, in as fast as 3 to 5 seconds from the moment the gun is detected. The ZeroEyes team also provides tech consulting, installation assistance and practice drills for active shooter events to enhance safety at schools, corporate and government facilities. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company's affordable and effective gun detection solution has been adopted by the US Department of Defense, leading public K-12 school districts, colleges / universities, healthcare facilities, commercial property groups, manufacturing plants, Fortune 500 corporate campuses, shopping malls, big-box retail stores and more. Learn more about ZeroEyes at

