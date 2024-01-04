TMG Entertainment Network And K.Jam Launch Digital Broadcast Media Company In Nevada

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment industry veteran

Paolo Sadri of TMG Entertainment Network and Hollywood producer Kia Jam of K.Jam Media have joined forces to form TJM Network, an independent sports and entertainment broadcast media company based in Las Vegas, with offices in Beverly Hills.

The TJM Network will create and produce in-depth, high-quality programming and content, giving sports and entertainment fans front row seats to all the action.

From breaking news and live commentary to exclusive interviews, viewers will rely on the TJM network for Nevada's electric, 24/7 sports and entertainment content.

Kia Jam, Founder and President of K.JAM Media, is a highly regarded Hollywood producer with over $2 billion in global entertainment transactions.

He has independently produced over 30 motion pictures in the past two decades, including "The Misfits" (Pierce Brosnan, Tim Roth), "Lucky Number Slevin" (Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, Josh Hartnett), and the upcoming Lionsgate release "Killers Game" (Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Ben Kingsley).

Founded in 1991, TMG Entertainment Network and TMG Films is headquartered in Las Vegas with offices in Miami and Beverly Hills. Throughout the last three decades, the name TMG has become synonymous with the creation and development of unique and high- profile signature projects, including the highly regarded, hot ticket Silver State Awards show in Las Vegas.

"This is very exciting for us at TMG, and as the sport and entertainment industry resources, will evolve it solidify our footprint in Las Vegas at various levels, and the sports and entertainment create exciting new opportunities within both industries" Sadri says.

Kia Jam expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "For quite some time, I've held a fascination for Las Vegas as a destination renowned for world-class entertainment. Now, with the burgeoning presence of sports teams, I am genuinely excited to collaborate with TMG and contribute to the creation of a world-class digital media network.

The TJM Network will launch in January 2024.

