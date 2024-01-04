Multi-Health Systems Inc (MHS) Announces John Clarke As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Multi-Health Systems Inc. (MHS), a leader in scientifically validated assessment and technology solutions serving the mental and behavioral health industry for over 40 years is proud to announce John Clarke as their new Chief Executive Officer. John joined MHS in 2020 as Chief Revenue Officer bringing a wealth of experience in sales, marketing and digital transformation significantly impacting MHS' growth and success. John demonstrated his excellent leadership skills navigating MHS through the pandemic and return to normal. His career highlights feature notable roles at Google leading partnerships with some of the world's largest technology, finance, and automotive firms, AutoTrader updating their business model to reflect the digital economy and advising SaaS startups to help these companies scale and grow. John brings a passion for making a difference and a drive to succeed. John steps into the CEO role at MHS at an important time as supporting better outcomes in mental health has become a key focus for businesses and communities. We are excited about the next phase for MHS, and confident John's leadership will build our business and strengthen our global social impact.

Clarke shares, "From its founding over 40 years ago MHS has always been in the business of helping others. This purpose shines though in all that we do. I am grateful and inspired by the opportunity to lead with this purpose in mind and with our passionate, committed team at

MHS we will continue to positively impact the world around us"



For over 40 years, MHS has provided trusted data-driven solutions across our core disciplines: Clinical, Education, Talent Development, and Public Safety. Science and research are the basis of MHS' roots and future innovations. With new standards for toolsets, we help clients evaluate, track, and leverage human-centric data to help realize full potential. We are guided by a clearly articulated digital trust framework to ensure that the rights and privacy of our clients are always protected. We strive for fairness and equity in the development and deployment of the products we make, the solutions we provide, and in the people we lead.

Our ethos extends beyond products to the core of our values, which serve as guiding principles shaping our behavior, characterizing our commitment, and forming the foundation of our actions as a company. Driven by science and research, we believe in opportunities that pave the way for progress. Providing complete solutions, we work to benefit the individuals behind the data points, aligned with our overarching mission to consistently advance our science and research capabilities because progress has no limits.

