Simbe Announces 3X Year-Over-Year Growth And Path To Profitability

Company Growth

On the heels of a $28 million Series B led by premier venture firm, Eclipse, in July 2023 – secured when only the highest-performing companies attained such funding – Simbe closed the year with a 3X increase in its subscription revenue base. This 3X year-over-year (YoY) growth rate represents Simbe's path to profitability across multiple chain-wide deployments, multi-year customer renewals, and outsized net-new customer interest.

Simbe is well-positioned to continue this momentum into 2024 and beyond, thanks to forthcoming platform developments and differentiated product capabilities introduced this year. In March 2023, Simbe entered the large format club market with new product capabilities specific to the format, deploying Tally chain-wide across BJ's Wholesale Club locations. In addition, the company signed new agreements and expansions with Schnuck Markets, SpartanNash, Wakefern Food Corp., Carrefour, and others to be announced. Across its locations in four countries and the majority of U.S. states, Simbe has processed more data than any other generally available store intelligence solution, helping retailers identify more than 202 million out-of-stock instances and 57 million price errors to date.

“Our platform is the only solution that delivers pricing and promotion, product availability, and location information with market-leading accuracy – all crucial inputs for store intelligence. We take great pride that Simbe's retail partners propel new phases of improved sales and labor efficiencies with our actionable insights,” said Brad Bogolea, co-founder and CEO of Simbe.“We're also energized by recent platform enhancements, new customers, awards, and other milestones that will continue to expand in 2024.”

Recent industry accolades further showcase Simbe's performance and reputation as the market leader in store intelligence solutions. This year, the company was honored among:



TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2023

Fast Company's 2023 Next Big Things in Tech Modern Retail Awards' 2023 Best Use of Technology , in partnership with SpartanNash



New Appointments

Simbe is further poised to expand its global footprint, product offering, and market position through four strategic new hires made in Q4 2023.



Caitlin Allen, Senior Vice President of Marketing: Allen is a marketing powerhouse, entrepreneur, and former Andreessen Horowitz partner with two decades of experience taking companies from $0-200M ARR and through multiple exits. She served as Director of Enterprise Marketing at Lyft before and after its IPO, and as the top marketing executive at Happy Returns (Acquired: UPS), Intangent (Merged with: Argano), and Clear Content Marketing (Acquired: Skyword). She will spearhead Simbe's global brand and product market strategy.



Gia Cross, Senior Director of Marketing: A seasoned marketing director, Cross holds a proven track record of guiding organizations through periods of exponential growth, previously scaling startups from $10 million in ARR to $50 million in ARR. She will lead Simbe's demand generation, ABM, and digital marketing efforts.



Seamus McHugh, Head of European Market Development: McHugh brings over 20 years of experience in retail technology, having previously worked in Europe's POS, Self-Checkout and Payment industries. Most recently, he was part of the leadership team at a retail media startup, where he scaled the customer base across 3 continents. He will oversee the expansion of Simbe's solution across EMEA.

Alicia ​​Paliuca, Senior Director of Sales: ​​Paliuca joins Simbe with nearly two decades of experience building best-in-class partnerships that ignite long-term growth. She's led sales teams for global Fortune 500 companies, CPG brands, and venture-backed startups with annual revenues of $50 million. ​​Paliuca will play a crucial role in expanding Simbe's work with leading retailers.

For more details on Simbe's Store Intelligence solution, visit .

About Simbe

Simbe is the global leader in Store IntelligenceTM solutions that provide unprecedented visibility and real-time insights to increase retailer performance. Simbe combines cutting-edge AI and robotics to power business-critical intelligence that improves inventory management and streamlines operations, while empowering retailers to better support store associates and elevate shoppers' experience. Simbe's comprehensive platform includes the world's first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally , which leverages best-in-class computer vision to identify exact product location, out-of-stocks, and pricing & promotion information with market-leading accuracy. Simbe works with major worldwide brands across the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

