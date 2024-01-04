Sterility Testing Market Set To Surge At 6.2% CAGR, To Reach USD 3.1 Million By 2031 | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The ongoing emphasis on data integrity and compliance may lead to the use of data management systems in future sterility testing processes.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The sterility testing industry was valued at US$ 1.8 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 6.2% is projected from 2023 to 2031 , reaching US$ 3.1 billion by the end of the forecast year. Sterile testing will benefit greatly from continued technological advancements in the future. A faster, more efficient way to test could be developed and adopted to speed up the process.

Rapid microbiological methods are being explored and adopted by the pharmaceutical industry for sterility testing . Traditional methods take longer to provide results, preventing product release and ensuring contamination issues are dealt with quickly. These methods provide faster results, reducing the time required for product release.

Get Sample of this Research Report@

Nucleic acid amplification techniques (NAT) have made significant advances in recent years. For the detection of unknown contaminants, NAT assays are preferable to broad general tests. The technology can also be used as an alternative to or in conjunction with cell culture, using appropriate techniques for mycoplasma detection, following validation by the national regulatory agency, in lieu of either of the compendial mycoplasma detection methods.

Key Findings of the Market Report



Kits and reagents are predicted to dominate the market in the future.

The biopharmaceutical industry is expected to generate demand in the next few years.

Based on test type, the rapid sterility tests segment is expected to be a significant market by 2031. North America dominated the global market in 2022.

Global Sterility Testing Market: Growth Drivers



Growing demand for innovative treatments and aging populations have driven the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Testing pharmaceutical products for sterility is vital to ensuring their safety and efficacy. Several regulatory agencies, such as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), impose strict guidelines for the approval of pharmaceutical products. Sterility testing is crucial in the regulatory process to ensure patient safety and compliance with quality standards.

The pharmaceutical industry invests significantly in research and development to introduce new drugs to the market. Testing sterility ensures that the final product is contamination-free during development and approval. The growth of the sterility testing market is largely attributed to technological advancements in sterility testing, such as microbiological rapid testing methods, automated testing, and novel detection methods. Tests are often conducted more efficiently using these technologies, which provide faster, more accurate results. With the globalization of pharmaceutical manufacturing, standard testing methods are becoming increasingly crucial to product safety and quality. Sterility testing is vital to maintaining quality throughout the global pharmaceutical supply chain. Medical product quality control is a growing concern for pharmaceutical companies as they strive to ensure patient safety. As a result, the sterility testing market is driven by concerns about patient safety.

Have Any Query? Ask our Experts@

Global Sterility Testing Market: Regional Landscape



Sterile tests are expected to be the most popular market in North America. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are important parts of the global market in North America. In addition to continuously developing new drugs and biologics, the demand for sterility testing is driven by the need for reliable testing methods.

Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products are regulated rigorously in North America, particularly the United States. Product quality and safety are highly regulated by the FDA, including the requirement for sterility testing. This regulatory framework drives sterile testing products and services. North America is often a leader in the adoption of new technologies . In order to improve efficiency and accuracy, companies in the region are likely to adopt advances in sterility testing methods and technologies such as rapid methods and automation. Pharmaceutical companies often outsource sterility tests to specialized laboratories. A focus on core competencies and cost-effectiveness are driving this trend.

Global Sterility Testing Market: Key Players

Leading companies are expanding their global presence through acquisitions and partnerships. Sterility testing manufacturers offer advanced testing kits based on the latest market trends. Their research and development efforts are focused on achieving high levels of accuracy and quick results.



bioMerieux SA

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Solvias AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.

Key Developments



In October 2023, Sharp purchased Berkshire Sterile Manufacturing (BSM), a Massachusetts-based product developer and manufacturer of injectable sterile products. Through the acquisition, Sharp can provide small and mid-scale biopharmaceutical companies with fully integrated sterile injectable service offerings. In December 2023, Symbiosis Pharmaceuticals will be able to test small molecules , biological products, and advanced therapeutic medicinal products (ATMPs) as part of a €1 million investment. In addition to sterility tests, the new labs will offer microbiology and analytical testing in addition to existing subcontracting services.

Global Sterility Testing Market: Segmentation

By Product



Kits and Reagents

Instruments Others

By Application



Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing

Medical Device Manufacturing Others

By Test Type

Traditional Sterility Tests



Membrane Filtration Immersion Test

Rapid Sterility Tests



Solid Phase Cytometry

Flow Cytometry

Bioluminescence

Nucleic Acid Amplification

Immunological Methods Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Place an Order Copy of the Report@

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Dental Putty Market - The global dental putty market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 119.9 Mn by the end of 2031.

Neurovascular Catheters Market - the worldwide neurovascular catheter market was estimated to be worth approximately US$ 3.3 billion. With a predicted CAGR of 7.9% over the next 10 years, the market is expected to be worth roughly USD 7.5 billion by the end of 2032.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research , a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact :

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube