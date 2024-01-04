TCDI Selected As 2023 “Overall Ediscovery Solution Provider Of The Year” By Legaltech Breakthrough

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Companies and Products Driving Innovation in the Global Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout legal technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced that TCDI , a leading provider of legal services, software and cybersecurity services, has been named“Overall eDiscovery Solution Provider of the Year” in the 4th annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program.



For 35 years, TCDI has provided legal services and software to corporate legal teams and law firms. Their team of experienced technology developers and project managers are focused on solving ever-changing legal challenges through innovative solutions built with Lean Six Sigma best practices.

TCDI's proprietary eDiscovery platforms, CVLynx and CVFox, offers adaptability with customized scaling, advanced analytics, and reporting capabilities. CVLynx for Litigation Management is designed to handle the demands of large-scale mass tort, common complaint, and other complex, multi-case litigation. As a Silver Partner of RelOne, TCDI also offers Relativity Server and RelOne eDiscovery solutions, backed by a full software and development team.

Meanwhile, TCDI's platform CVOnyx provides a flexible solution for data processing with its modular design, allowing for customization of processing and culling technologies to meet specific requirements. In addition, their Communication Intelligence (CI) tool helps legal professionals analyze text and chat data from collaboration tools and messaging applications.

Future plans include the launch of CVUnity, a centralized location to efficiently view and manage the status, scope, and activity of all legal operations and matters for corporate counsel. Additionally, TCDI will launch the LitForward Center for Technology, Research and Analysis in January 2024. The center will accelerate the design and delivery of innovative technology solutions though the evaluation and testing of new technologies. It's through this collaboration that TCDI will continue to scan the horizon for the best solutions of tomorrow.

“TCDIs' comprehensive suite of eDiscovery services and technology solutions are some of the best eDiscovery platforms and processes in the market. As cases become ever more complex, efficient discovery and document review are even more critical to success,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of LegalTech Breakthrough Awards.“Congratulations to TCDI, our pick for 2023s' 'Overall eDiscovery Solution Provider of the Year.' A trailblazer in the space, they are constantly adapting to meet the needs of the eDiscovery sector with solutions that redefine efficiency, functionality, and value.”

The mission of the annual LegalTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the legal technology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Thank you to LegalTech Breakthrough for this recognition. The award belongs as much to our customers as ourselves since it is their needs and challenges that have enabled us to create future-proof solutions that help them achieve their goals and serve their clients,” said Bill Johnson, President and CEO of TCDI.“In a rapidly evolving legal landscape, we'll continue to focus on reshaping the eDiscovery sector by developing tools that deliver valuable features and capabilities, while also paving the way for a more inclusive and technologically advanced future in eDiscovery.”

About TCDI

Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI) is a leading provider of eDiscovery, litigation management, forensics, cybersecurity and document review services. The company provides a range of customer- and user-oriented solutions that include proprietary software (CVSuite), specialized teams of cybersecurity experts, dedicated support teams and scalable document review teams, including its Military Spouse Managed Review program. For nearly 35 years, law firms and corporate legal teams have relied on TCDI's experienced team of industry-focused technology developers and project managers to help solve legal challenges, manage the eDiscovery process, increase efficiencies, and reduce costs.

