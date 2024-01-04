Korro To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President, Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. PT (2:15 p.m. ET) in the Borgia Room at The Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco. Chief Financial Officer, Vineet Agarwal, and Chief Scientific Officer, Steve Colletti, Ph.D., will also be participating at the conference.



Dr. Aiyar will present new platform data and preclinical data on its first development candidate, KRRO-110, for the potential treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD). As previously announced, preclinical development of KRRO-110 is ongoing in preparation for a potential regulatory filing in the second half of 2024.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor section of Korro's website at Following the presentation, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body's natural RNA editing process to effect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit korrobio.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including express or implied statements regarding the timing of Korro's regulatory filings for KRRO-110, Korro's ability to replicate results from preclinical studies in clinical trials, KRRO-110's ability to restore production of normal A1AT and its potential as a game-changing therapeutic, as well as Korro's ability to move additional candidates into the clinic and expand the reach of genetic medicines, among others. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“likely,”“believe,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to (i) biopharmaceutical development generally; (ii) conducting preclinical studies and clinical trials, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals; (iii) protecting and enforcing intellectual property; (iv) integrating operations post-merger and operating the combined company as a public company as well as other risks related to the recent business combination; (v) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (vi) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, such as the recent Hamas-Israeli conflict, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors; and (vii) such other factors as are set forth in Exhibit 99.2 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 6, 2023 as may be supplemented or amended by other SEC filings. Except as required by applicable law, Korro undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Korro Contact Information

Investors

...

Media

Glenn Silver

FINN Partners

...