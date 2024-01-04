Aspen Group, Inc. To Report Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2024 On January 18, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“Aspen Group” or“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, today announced that it will report financial results for the period ended October 31, 2023, on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 4:30 pm ET.



Conference Call Information:

Aspen Group, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2024 results and business outlook on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at 4:30 pm ET. Aspen Group, Inc. will issue a press release reporting results after the market closes on that day. The conference call can be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 704-4453 (U.S.) or (201) 389-0920 (International), passcode 13743216.

Subsequent to the call, a transcript of the audio cast will be available from the Company's website at . There will also be a seven day dial-in replay which can be accessed by dialing toll-free (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (International), passcode 13743216.

About Aspen Group, Inc.:

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit .

