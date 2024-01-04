Speeding In Neighbourhoods A Major Concern, Canadians Say

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians are deeply alarmed about speeding in our neighbourhoods, even as a sizeable number admit to doing it themselves, according to polling released today by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).

Nearly 9 in 10 Canadians (88 per cent) say they are deeply worried about speeding in residential areas, while 1 in 5 (22 per cent) admit to doing it at least sometimes, CAA's polling found. Meanwhile, speed-related collisions are on the rise, accounting for a quarter of fatal collisions in the last year for which federal government data is available.

“Canadians are right to be alarmed about speeding,” says Ian Jack, vice-president, public affairs, CAA National.“Speed-related collisions are preventable. That is why CAA is asking Canadians to slow down in 2024 and keep everyone safe.”

According to the Traffic Injury Research Foundation, travelling even 10 km/hr over the speed limit increases the likelihood of a collision by 60 per cent, while saving the average driver only four minutes on a trip.

“Don't forget speed limits are posted for ideal weather. Especially while most of the country is in the thick of winter, we should all really try to respect the speed limit or slow down to ensure the safety of all,” says Jack.

CAA asked Canadians to list the top dangerous driving behaviours they admit to doing. The top five included: speeding on the highway (45 per cent), engaging with technology in their car (32 per cent), speeding in residential zones (22 per cent), driving well over the speed limit (19 per cent), and driving when too tired (18 per cent).

The latest CAA findings are based on a poll of 2,503 Canadians carried out from October 20 to 30, 2023. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2%.

About CAA

CAA is a federation of eight Clubs providing 7 million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, Member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its Members and all Canadians, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure, and consumer protection. CAA has been ranked among the most trusted brands for seven years in a row by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.

