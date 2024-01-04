Super League To Host Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar On Wednesday, January 17, 2024, At 11:00 A.M. Eastern Time

~ Management Reinforces its Conviction of Profitability in 2024 ~

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) , a global leader in providing immersive experiences across the world's largest digital social platforms, announced today that the Company will host a virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The virtual presentation will feature Super League's Chief Executive Officer, Ann Hand, and Chief Financial Officer, Clayton Haynes. Super League welcomes all stakeholders, investors and other interested individuals to register and attend this live event.

The investor presentation will be followed by a live Q&A session. Investors interested in participating in this event can register using the link below. Access to the replays of the event will be posted on Super League's investor relations website .

Super League Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Webinar