Clean Earth Introduces Resolve™ PFAS Services

Clean Earth is a leading authority in PFAS with more than three decades of expertise in remediation and management of toxic waste.

Clean Earth's ReSolve program offers a toolbox of innovative solutions to treat and remediate PFAS, and a website detailing news, updates, and guidance on PFAS in the United States. Clean Earth has a nationwide network of treatment facilities that are available for remediation and management of PFAS through its proprietary processes.



KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, today introduced ReSolve, a new program and website focusing on PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances) remediation and management.

With ReSolve, Clean Earth leverages 30 years of experience to offer innovative solutions and a results-oriented approach to PFAS remediation and management. The company offers clients time and cost savings with its in-house state-of-the-art testing and efficient, nationwide mobile treatment units. Clean Earth rejects a one-size-fits-all approach; each solution is customizable and scalable to a customer's unique PFAS issues. The company provides customers with total peace of mind by navigating regulatory procedures and risks both federally and state-by-state.

"PFAS remediation is one of the world's most challenging environmental issues. Our ReSolve program is at the forefront of efficiently treating PFAS-contaminated materials to help diminish the risks to our environment and our health," said Jeff Beswick, President of Clean Earth. "ReSolve's innovative solutions are critical to meeting evolving industry standards and restoring a Clean Earth.”

As part of the ReSolve program, the newly launched site, Resolvepfas , is a one-stop shop for solutions, news, updates, and guidance on PFAS. The site will showcase Clean Earth's thought leadership in the PFAS space and its complete toolbox of PFAS remediation solutions, as well as new initiatives being tested. It will also feature articles detailing the latest PFAS news and regulatory status updates, and a comprehensive Frequently Asked Questions page to help inform the public on this vital topic.

Further details about Clean Earth's sustainability efforts and future initiatives are found in Enviri's 2022 Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) report. Please visit enviri/sustainability for the full report.

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth's vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions and the business' ReSolve program carries a valuable toolbox of customizable solutions to manage and treat unique per- and poly-fluoroalkyl (PFAS) challenges. Clean Earth's portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste, including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail, and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit .

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at .

