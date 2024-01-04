Mobix Labs Awarded M-1 Abrams Tank Contract For U.S. Army

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc . (Nasdaq: MOBX) , a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next-generation connectivity technologies for 5G infrastructure, satellite communications, and defense industries, today announced it has been awarded a 15-month contract to supply electromagnetic interference (EMI) Filtered Connectors as part of the U.S. Army's M-1 Abrams Tank program. Under the terms of the agreement, Mobix Labs will supply filtered connectors to an undisclosed Honeywell subcontractor until June 2025. Financial details were not disclosed.



“This is a key design win and validation of our successful acquisition of EMI Solutions as we continue to gain further access into the large and important military vertical,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs.“We are honored to be a part of such a crucial U.S. Army program, and believe our company is well positioned to capture additional opportunities in the future.”

About Mobix Labs, Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company developing disruptive next generation wireless and connected solutions that are designed to cater to a broad range of applications in markets including 5G infrastructure, satellite communications, automotive, consumer electronics, e-mobility, healthcare, infrastructure and defense. Through its True5GTM and True XeroTM technologies, the company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors, as well as hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines. More information on the company can be found by visiting or by following on X @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about capturing additional opportunities in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, such as Mobix Labs' contract to supply electromagnetic interference assemblies as part of the U.S. Army's M-1 Abrams Tank program. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“target,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“continue,”“is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Mobix Labs undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

