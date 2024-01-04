Sheri Bell Reporting Joins Forces With Aptus Court Reporting To Enhance Client Services And Expand Reach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

After more than 20 years of supporting clients, Sheri Bell Reporting has made a strategic decision to align her services with Aptus Court Reporting.

- Sheri BellSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sheri Bell Reporting Joins Forces With Aptus Court Reporting To Enhance Client Services And Expand ReachSAN DIEGO – After more than 20 years of steadfastly supporting clients as Sheri Bell Reporting, Ms. Bell has made a strategic decision to align her esteemed reporting services with Aptus Court Reporting, effective January 2024. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Sheri Bell Reporting and Aptus Court Reporting, as they join forces to strengthen their commitment to delivering unparalleled court reporting solutions.Having fostered and maintained longstanding relationships with many members of the Aptus Court Reporting team, Sheri Bell embraces this partnership with enthusiasm. Both companies share core values, a dedication to the court reporting profession, and a relentless focus on providing exceptional client service.Sheri Bell will continue to play a pivotal role in the business, leveraging the support of a larger and more robust team. This move is expected to bring about numerous advantages for clients, including complimentary access to conference rooms throughout California, extended coverage across the nation and globally, as well as an overall enhancement of services and products.Aptus Court Reporting, with offices conveniently located in San Francisco, Oakland, Fresno, Riverside, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Irvine, and headquartered in San Diego, is well-positioned to provide top-notch court reporting services across the state and beyond.Sandy Waite, Chief Operating Officer at Aptus Court Reporting, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Sheri Bell Reporting into the Aptus family. I have known Sheri professionally for over 30 years, and her firm's reputation for excellence in court reporting aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering exceptional services. Together, we are poised to set new standards in the industry."Sheri Bell shared her excitement about the merger, stating, "Joining forces with Aptus Court Reporting is an exciting chapter for me. I believe this partnership will not only enhance the support we provide to our clients but also open up new avenues for growth and innovation. I am eager to continue delivering the high-quality reporting services our clients have come to expect, now with the added strength of the Aptus team behind us."Sheri Bell Reporting clients and partners alike can look forward to an even more robust and comprehensive suite of court reporting solutions, solidifying the commitment to excellence that both Sheri Bell Reporting and Aptus Court Reporting uphold.About Aptus Court ReportingAptus Court Reporting is a full-service court reporting firm and a leading provider of court reporting services and litigation technology. With headquarters in San Diego, CA, and offices throughout California, Aptus provides a one-stop solution for deposition and trial needs with services including court reporting, transcription, videography, deposition technology, world- wide conference rooms, and more. For more information about Aptus Court Reporting, visit .MEDIA CONTACTS:Shana Medley | 866.999.8310 | ...

Shana Medley

Aptus Court Reporting

+1 866.999.8310

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram