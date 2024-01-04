HCA Healthcare And Galen College Of Nursing Announce New Campus In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The school will help address the nursing shortage in the Silver State

LOUISVILLE, KY, U.S., January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In its continued mission to expand access to quality nursing education, Galen College of Nursing, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, is kicking off the new year with an announcement of plans to open a new campus in Las Vegas.As the U.S. faces a looming nurse deficit, with projections estimating a 200K-450K nurse shortage by 2025, Galen continues to offer more education opportunities for aspiring nurses in more locations throughout the country. Like much of the U.S., Nevada faces the challenges of an aging population and an ever-growing need for qualified healthcare professionals. With the establishment of the new Las Vegas Campus, Galen affirms its commitment to playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of healthcare in the Silver State.“We are thrilled to join HCA Healthcare's Far West Division to help address the critical nursing demands of the surrounding communities,” says Galen's Chief Executive Officer Mark Vogt.“With our extensive experience in nursing education, we're extremely eager to help nurture and educate practice-ready nurses throughout Nevada and the surrounding states.”Located at 9260 W. Sunset Rd in Southern Hills Hospital, the upcoming Las Vegas Campus is set to offer a 2-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program and a 3-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program. Spanning 38,909 sq. ft., the campus reflects Galen's commitment to excellence. A significant highlight of the campus will be its Simulation Center, where students can hone their skills in an immersive, hands-on environment designed to prepare them for real-world healthcare scenarios.HCA Healthcare Far West Division Chief Nurse Executive Shari Chavez, MHA, RN, CENP, added,“We're eager to welcome Galen College of Nursing to the Las Vegas community. They are an important partner in ushering in the next generation of qualified nurses to help care for our community's increasing healthcare needs. These new nursing programs complement our existing educational offerings that include 31 graduate medical education and fellowship programs, as well as our paramedic institute.”Enrollment is now open for the 3-year BSN and 2-year ADN programs with the first term slated for April 4th, 2023. In addition to these prelicensure programs, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education to support career growth and development. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or going online to galencollege.About HCA Healthcare Far West DivisionHCA Healthcare Far West Division, headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, serves diverse communities throughout Southern Nevada, Southern California, and Northern California. Our eight hospitals, one pediatric hospital, four freestanding ER locations, 18 CareNow Urgent Care locations, 10 ambulatory surgery centers, 12 outpatient practices, two behavioral health units, and 31 graduate medical education and fellowship programs leverage innovation, advanced technology and evidenced-based medicine to keep our neighbors healthy.About Galen College of NursingFounded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest educators of nurses in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master's, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 13,000 students on 19 enrolling campuses across 10 states, plus online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master's degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen's programs can be found on the College website.###

