New Year, New Heights: Aloha Planner App Surpasses 30,000 Users, Extends Exciting Features For A Powerful Start To 2024

The app aims to be the“best daily organizer app” for non-tech-savvy users

HAWAII, USA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aloha Planner , the all-in-one productivity app designed with non-tech-savvy users in mind, announced today that the brand has reached a significant milestone–surpassing 30,000+ user downloads after its soft launch just three months ago. Though the app was originally conceived from the simple need to manage grocery lists within families, Aloha Planner has evolved into a comprehensive all-in-one life organizer, catering to individuals who prefer an intuitive, stress-free, and user-friendly interface.The app's creator, Tim Holmgren, whose wife is from Hawaii, was inspired to develop the Aloha Planner productivity app to coordinate grocery shopping with his wife. Before developing the app, he and his wife struggled to keep track of what items they needed from the store and which recipes they would be making each day of the week. This humble beginning led to the creation of a versatile tool that goes beyond being a grocery list app. Once their extended family started using the app too, Aloha App organically grew into a robust platform where users can manage their day-to-day tasks with ease.“As the new year approaches, anyone looking to conquer resolutions and get organized will find a perfect companion in the Aloha Planner,” said Holmgren.“Whether it's eating healthier, developing new habits, reaching personal goals, or just staying organized with chores and errands, Aloha Planner has it all in one easy-to-use app available across devices and operating systems.”The productivity app's comprehensive dashboard is designed with simplicity in mind, making it suitable for students, professionals, and parents alike. With Aloha Planner, users can create their own personalized digital planners, manage and share grocery lists, and streamline meal planning for the year. The app includes a recipe library and an AI-powered search, simplifying healthy eating and meal planning.However, Aloha Planner isn't just about managing tasks and groceries. It's a holistic productivity app. Users can capture memories with a photo journal, keep track of tasks with interactive to-do lists, and organize their schedules for days, weeks, or for the entire year. The color notes feature and habit tracker further enhance the app's utility, helping users maintain routines and organize ideas efficiently.Reflecting on the app's journey, Holmgren added,“Since I initially developed the app for my wife and myself to maintain a shared grocery list, it needed to be simple and user-friendly. Since it was so effortless to use, our families started using it too. It's since begun to grow into a comprehensive but user-friendly productivity tool that is a strong alternative to complex productivity apps that are less appealing to non-tech-savvy users.”The Aloha Planner grocery list app and productivity app offers seamless synchronization across devices, allowing users to switch between phone, tablet, or laptop to ensure the planner is always within reach no matter what device is used.New users can explore the Aloha Planner with a risk-free 30-day free trial available at . The app is also available for download in the App Store and the Google Play store.About Aloha PlannerThe Aloha Planner brand is committed to enhancing everyday productivity and organization through its simple, user-friendly, all-in-one platform that combines grocery list management, meal planning, journaling, note-taking, habit tracking, and to-do lists. Designed to cater to the needs of non-tech savvy users, Aloha Planner ensures that staying motivated and organized is straightforward and enjoyable. Available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Aloha Planner is your go-to app for managing life's complexities with ease. Visit for more information.

