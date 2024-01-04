Frenalyticsedu Wins Best New K-12 Solution In IEI's 2023 Supes' Choice Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Superintendent JudgeNEW YORK, NY, US, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Frenalytics, the patented personalized learning and data collection software for for students with unique learning needs, has won the K-12 Newcomer Award in the prestigious 2023 Supes' Choice Awards by the Institute for Education Innovation (IEI).The Institute for Education Innovation (IEI), a national school superintendent think tank that serves as the bridge between district leaders and the K-12 industry to develop solutions to the greatest challenges in education, announced FrenalyticsEDU as a winner of the 2023 Supes' Choice Awards at their annual gala on December 8 in Midtown Manhattan.Awarding“the best of the best in the EdTech movement” since 2021, the Supes' Choice Awards are the only education industry awards judged exclusively by school district superintendents, recognizing the most innovative education products and solutions based on a commitment to student outcomes, innovation and ingenuity, client support, interactivity, and engagement.“FrenalyticsEDU stands out as a comprehensive solution for districts due to several key features and benefits that address critical needs in special education and English Language Learning: FrenalyticsEDU's ability to create truly personalized lessons and auto-collect progress monitoring data sets it apart,” shared a superintendent judge in New York.“It empowers educators to tailor lessons to individual student needs and automates the data collection process, reducing the manual effort and time educators typically spend on progress monitoring.”“This is a passionate, powerful solution that will help many teachers and students improve connections and work towards meeting goals,” shared another superintendent judge.“[FrenalyticsEDU] is a very unique tool that solves a variety of issues that special educators face. I am excited by the data screens and feedback that teachers are provided.”Frenalytics has been honored several times this year for its innovative and unique approach for software to special education. These recognitions include being named 'World's Most Innovative EdTech Startup' in the 2023 GSV Cup, advancing to the finals of the National Science Foundation (NSF)-backed VITAL Prize Challenge for transforming education through novel learning technologies, and being named a 'Cool Tool' finalist in the 2023 EdTech Awards by EdTech Digest.In 2023 alone, Frenalytics has also been awarded several lucrative contracts, including with the NYC Department of Education, Houston Independent School District, Richardson Independent School District in Texas, Joshua Independent School District in Texas, and a special pilot program with the Los Angeles Unified School District.“We are ecstatic to win IEI's Supes' Choice Awards for best new K-12 solution,” shared an exuberant Matt Giovanniello, CEO and co-founder of Frenalytics.“The resounding praise and constructive feedback from the superintendent judges and the IEI community further solidifies our dedication to building the best personalized learning and progress monitoring solution for our special education, English Language Learner, and struggling student populations – as well as the educators and families that stand by their side. We're thrilled by this honor and are humbled by the community's conviction in us.”About the Institute for Education InnovationSuperintendents are defenders of our children's right to a high-quality public education and lead their teams toward effective, sustainable solutions to age-old problems. They must be at the center of discussions around when, where, and how innovation will affect teaching and learning. Many education solution providers, funders, researchers, and thought leaders are mission-driven: they do what they do to improve student outcomes. The Institute for Education Innovation bridges gaps between the individuals and organizations committed to seeing students succeed in school and life, creating a safe space for constructive problem-solving and innovative thinking.

