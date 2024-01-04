Zinc Chemicals Market Is Projected To Surpass US$10.729 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 4.94%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The zinc chemicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% from US$7.656 billion in 2021 to US$10.729 billion in 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the zinc chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$10.729 billion by 2028.The market is growing due to increased product demand for textiles, paints, and coatings, among other things, in the agricultural, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical sectors. Zinc compounds are becoming more popular as a result of the widespread usage of zinc and its derivatives in a variety of home and industrial applications. Rapid urbanization and robust industrial expansion are two more reasons for boosting building and construction activities, particularly in emerging economies. As a consequence of the increased demand for zinc derivatives used in paints and varnishes, the market is increasing.Zinc chemicals are inorganic chemical compounds that are widely used in a variety of applications. Zinc chemicals have the advantage of not rusting as easily as iron and other metals, so they are widely used in a variety of industries including automotive, agriculture, construction, petrochemicals , paints and coatings, and rubber processing. Zinc chemicals are consumed in considerable quantities by the rubber processing sector, among other end-user industries, due to increased demand in applications such as galvanization and tire production. The demand for tires and tubes used in vehicle manufacture is influencing the overall expansion of the zinc chemicals sector as a result of increased investment in the automotive industry. The growing demand for pharmaceutical applications and zinc sulfate ointments for cuts and bruises is also having a significant influence on the overall expansion of the zinc chemicals sector.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance in JG Chemicals, a zinc oxide company, stated in January 2023 that it had submitted preliminary documentation to Sebi, the capital markets regulator, to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO) and was granted final observation by SEBI to launch its IPO in March 2023.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global zinc chemicals market is divided into Zinc Oxide, Zinc Sulphate, Zinc Carbonate, Zinc Chloride and Others. Among these, the zinc sulfate category is poised to grow significantly over the forecast period. Zinc sulfate's increase is related to its growing use as fertilizer additions to counteract zinc deficiency in crops. Zinc is required for glucose metabolism-related enzyme function in both plants and mammals. It is also required for the production of animal proteins. Foliar treatment of zinc sulfate has proven to be an effective method of increasing crop production and quality. Zinc fertilization, regardless of the method used, enhanced zinc content and accumulation in the leaves. Zinc fertilization in the soil at planting resulted in a plant recovery rate comparable to the mean value of foliar fertilization. Furthermore, zinc sulfate's anti-inflammatory and wound-healing qualities are widely used in the treatment of a variety of skin conditions. It is also employed as a mordant in dyeing, an electrolyte in zinc plating, and a preservative in leather and skin.Based on application the global zinc chemicals market is divided into rubber compounding, agriculture, glass & ceramics, paints & coatings, chemicals, food & pharmaceuticals, textiles and others. Among these, the rubber compounding sector is anticipated to capture a major market share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Rubber chemicals are produced using zinc chemicals in rubber compounding applications. Zinc compounds such as zinc oxide are utilized in the industrial processing of rubber; zinc oxide and stearic acid are even used together to promote the healing cycle. Zinc chemicals are used to make radial tires, bias tires, conveyor belts, hoses, rubber belts, rubber shoes, and latex gloves. Further, the automobile industry's expansion is directly propelling the rubber-compounding business.Based on geography the Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the zinc chemicals market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is likely to lead the market due to the broad and extensive usage of zinc chemical derivatives in a variety of applications, including rubber processing, chemical processing, and agriculture, among others. Most chemicals produced globally are processed in China, an industry powerhouse. China's chemical manufacturing industry is expected to develop gradually throughout the forecast period, owing to favourable government policies and a huge consumer base. The country's expanding chemical output is expected to give a development opportunity for the market under consideration.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global zinc chemicals market, that have been covered are Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd., HAKUSUI TECH, RUBAMIN, Zochem, Inc., Akrochem Corporation, L. Brügge­mann GmbH & Co. KG, EverZinc., Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd., TIB Chemicals AG, Purity Zinc Metals, Old Bridge Chemicals, Inc., Boliden Group.The market analytics report segments the zinc chemicals market using the following criteria:.BY TYPEoZinc OxideoZinc SulphateoZinc CarbonateoZinc ChlorideoOthers.BY APPLICATIONoRubber CompoundingoAgricultureoGlass & CeramicsoPaints & CoatingsoChemicalsoFood & PharmaceuticalsoTextilesoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Weifang Longda Zinc Industry Co., Ltd..HAKUSUI TECH.RUBAMIN.Zochem, Inc..Akrochem Corporation.L. Brügge¬mann GmbH & Co. KG.EverZinc..Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd..TIB Chemicals AG.Purity Zinc Metals.Old Bridge Chemicals, Inc..Boliden GroupExplore More Reports:.Global Construction Chemicals Market:.Zinc Stearate Market:.Zinc Citrate Market:

