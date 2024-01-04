Viva Las Vegas! - CES® 2024 Visitors Can Experience Next-Level In-Vehicle Infotainment With P3 Digital Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Marius Mailat, P3 digital services CTOSTUTTGART, GERMANY, January 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CES 2024 LVCC West Hall Level 1 Booth 6474 – P3 digital services , technology leader in In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI), announces that it will have the biggest presence ever in the upcoming edition of the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2024, 9-12 January.CES visitors will get the opportunity to see for themselves how SPARQ OS ' ever-increasing array of functions, apps and services are game changers in terms of utility, safety and experience, both for drivers and their passengers.“CES 2024 will be the biggest event ever for us,” commented Marius Mailat, P3 digital services CTO.“The SPARQ OS platform has been expanding rapidly and now counts over 200 apps and services: We truly believe that we are at the dawn of a new era of IVI innovation, enabled by Android Automotive OS, and we're hugely excited about the opportunity to meet at CES with vehicle manufacturers from around the world.”SPARQ OS is the dynamic and ever-innovating IVI solution created by P3 based on Android Automotive OS (AAOS), the fastest growing in-vehicle infotainment operating system in the world today.SPARQ OS comprises a growing ecosystem of partners and pre-integrations, delivering a highly capable and variety-packed IVI platform that benefits vehicle manufacturers and their customers. With enabling apps and services including 3SS 3Ready in-car entertainment, Büyütech, Sygic and VicOne, among many others, drivers and passengers benefit from a superior experience in their vehicles, with enhanced safety, for their entire journey.SPARQ OS state-of-the-art cockpit platformSPARQ's state-of-the-art cockpit platform includes a diverse and expanding app store - SPARQ store offers over 200 automotive apps to date. It's also pre-equipped with smart navigation and other enabling services. P3's flagship IVI solution also features digital and personal voice assistant, charging, rich media, and a wide array of entertainment that meets the needs of all a vehicle's occupants.SPARQ store is a fully customizable white label app store that connects OEMs with the world's most creative and prolific application developers to create the future of connected vehicles. The SPARQ store meets vehicle makers' commercial and technology roadmap requirements. Meanwhile, with its rich diversity of services and functions, SPARQ OS IVI meets customers' needs and expectations. Furthermore, SPARQ OS is future-ready, with the best in-vehicle applications and services continuously onboarded.Benefits of SPARQ OS:.Customizable platform for the OEM to align the IVI experience with the vehicle's and brand's look and feel.Customizable, secure and rich app store.Intuitive interface for the driver.Up-to-date and continually expanding app catalogue.Easy and efficient app management.OEM/app provider CMS for editing apps.Over the air (OTA) updates for firmware and softwareThe OEM stays in the driver's seat as to which apps are available to ensure only the most relevant ones are presented to customers. The vehicle manufacturer has full ownership of the data and control over content. App developers can manage and update apps on an ongoing basis.Over the air updates – Efficient, secure and sustainableProviding firmware and software over-the-air-updates is a major challenge for the automotive industry, especially throughout a product's lifecycle. SPARQ OS features fully automated over-the-air software and firmware updates, delivering both resource efficiency and sustainability for OEMs. With SPARQ OTA, and its remote management, the automaker benefits from the easiest and most efficient way to keep the vehicle safe and equipped with the very latest technology versions. SPARQ OS reliably provides all the necessary components and infrastructure to create, deploy and install OTA updates so that customers always get the latest tech.OEMs can provide an expectant marketplace with sustainable vehicles that have reduced production costs and less electronic waste. With SPARQ OS, sustainability can become a carmaker's core value and brand identity.SPARQ OS IVI – a unique opportunity for OEMs to differentiateIn-vehicle infotainment is becoming an increasingly important part of a carmaker's product strategy. OEMs have the real opportunity to differentiate by offering a branded and powerful infotainment hub, and this is already becoming an influencing factor in consumers' vehicle purchase decisions.At CES 2024, P3 will showcase SPARQ OS in all its rich variety and functionality. P3 will especially highlight its enhancing integrations with SPARQ OS ecosystem partners. These include:3SS – 3 Screen Solutions – acknowledged leader in powering superior user experiences for pay-TV operators, 3SS' 3Ready platform is integrated with SPARQ OS to bring customizable entertainment hubs into vehiclesAdapta Robotics – MATT is the robotic system dedicated to automation of device testing, and primary solution for connected cars and IVI end-to-end testing and validationBeyond HMI – Beyond HMI specializes in consultancy for automotive usability, user experience, and HMI development, supporting industry players including OEMsBüyütech – ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) specialist Büyütech gives drivers consolidated all-angle camera visibility for the first time on Android Automotive OSLantronix – the latest IVI hardware platform integrated with SPARQ OS creates a powerful end-to-end solution that benefits consumers as well as carmakersProfilence – Award-winning QA Suite safeguards against critical software issues, ensuring early discovery for swifter problem-solvingSygic – the world's most downloaded offline GPS navigation is included in SPARQ store. The simple and smooth touch interface allows reliable usage even without a connection to mobiles or other servicesVicOne – State-of-the-art cyber protection gives vehicle manufacturers and their customers ultimate confidence that the infotainment environment is always safeguardedVivaldi – With Vivaldi integrated in SPARQ OS, users can experience powerful, personal, and privacy-friendly browsingCES visitors are encouraged to see and experience why a growing number of car, truck, recreational vehicle and motorbike manufacturers are choosing to put SPARQ OS at the heart of their product development roadmap.All are welcome to come by the P3 booth and together explore what's possible in leading edge in-vehicle infotainment.NOTE TO CES 2024 MEDIA: For a 1:1 meeting and demo with the SPARQ OS team, please and schedule your meeting here . P3's stand is LVCC West Hall Level 1 Booth 6474.

