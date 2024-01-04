I-T Dept Raids Over 10 Premises Of Bhutani And Logix Group Builders In Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Noida, Jan 4 (IANS) Income tax department officials on Thursday conducted raids at more than 10 premises of the Bhutani and Logix group builders in Noida, Delhi and Ghaziabad over financial irregularities and tax evasion.

According to sources, around 36 teams of the I-T department raided different locations of the Logix and Bhutani group in Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi. The sources said that the raids were conducted in connection with a case related to financial irregularities and tax evasion.

To conduct the raids, the teams of the income tax department took the help of the local police.

One of the premises where the I-T team conducted raids also included the corporate office of the Logix group located in Noida Sector 16. People were being allowed to go inside the building only after being checked by the I-T teams.

