Excavation reveals new relic sites in east China

(MENAFN) Two archaeological locations were extracted in the city of Ningbo in east China's Zhejiang Province, providing significant clues for the study of social life throughout the Six Dynasties period (222-589) and the late Liangzhu culture, as stated by the municipal institute of cultural and relic management on Tuesday.



The diggings, which continued from March to May 2023, revealed two artifact locations, namely, the Shuqiao artifact locations and the Panjiada artifact locations in the city's Haishu area. About 450 cultural relics were found over the period of this dig.



The mined items consist of porcelain items, pottery ware, stoneware, woodware and metalware.

A substantial number of related relics were found at the Shuqiao relic site, signifying the presence of commercial and trade activities, mentioned Wang Guangyuan, deputy head of the institute.



Wang also noted that the finding of a waterside wooden structure acting as a wharf or warehouse is an infrequent archaeological discovery associated with the Six Dynasties period.



