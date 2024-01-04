Sales Of Feed And Feed Additives Have Been Exempted From VAT

(MENAFN- AzerNews) From this year, sales of feed and feed additives in Azerbaijan
have been exempted from value added tax (VAT) for another 3
years.
Azernews reports that the Tax Code has been
amended in this regard.
The period of exemption from VAT applied to sales of feed and
feed additives whose list is approved by the Cabinet of Ministers
in Azerbaijan will continue until January 1, 2027.
It should be noted that the production and sale of agricultural
products is tax-free, and explanations are given in separate
articles in the Tax Code. However, the subsequent circulation of
all agricultural products, i.e. supply and trade, is not fully
tax-free. However, from January 1, 2020, sales of feed and feed
additives used in livestock and poultry farms were fully exempted
from VAT. The list of those goods was approved by the Decision No.
251 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 30, 2022. This list
includes strong, coarse and juicy fodder, vegetable and animal
fodder, certain amino acids used in animal husbandry and poultry,
as well as feed additives, minerals, vitamins and other substances
included in the feed.
It should be noted that the exemption from VAT for the
circulation of such products in all chains will of course have its
effect on the development of animal husbandry. Tax relief is one of
the main issues that can prevent the increase in the price of beef,
mutton, and poultry produced in the country.
Because people who sell beef do not always buy that animal from
farmers. Mostly, they get it from supply points. In this case, the
seller adds both the trade mark and the value added tax paid by him
to the goods during the sale. As a result, the VAT exemption of
beef and other livestock and poultry products will naturally cause
the end consumer to purchase the product at a lower price.
Thus, the full exemption from VAT of sales of feed and feed
additives used in livestock and poultry farms is one of the
important reasons that can prevent the increase of prices in the
agricultural sector in general.
The VAT rate in the country is 18%.
