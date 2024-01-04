Fish Prices Are Expected To Decrease

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A serious decrease is expected in the fish market, Azernews reports.

Astrakhan companies engaged in the production and sale of fish delicacies, including black caviar and sturgeon, have started supplying their products to Azerbaijan for the first time. Fish traders say that the massive influx of foreign products into the market can reduce prices by up to 50 percent.

Entrepreneurs said that this happened several years ago. As a result, fish with a cost of 10 AZN was offered here for 4AZN. This has led to a revival in the market.

Ilkin Novruzov noted that the reason for the cheapness of fish products imported from abroad is that there are many production facilities there, and the storage facilities are several times larger than in Azerbaijan.

Currently, the prices of fish in the market vary between 6-18 AZN.

It should be noted that not only frozen fish, but also canned products are imported from Astrakhan.