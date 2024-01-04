Fish Prices Are Expected To Decrease

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A serious decrease is expected in the fish market, Azernews reports.
Astrakhan companies engaged in the production and sale of fish
delicacies, including black caviar and sturgeon, have started
supplying their products to Azerbaijan for the first time. Fish
traders say that the massive influx of foreign products into the
market can reduce prices by up to 50 percent.
Entrepreneurs said that this happened several years ago. As a
result, fish with a cost of 10 AZN was offered here for 4AZN. This
has led to a revival in the market.
Ilkin Novruzov noted that the reason for the cheapness of fish
products imported from abroad is that there are many production
facilities there, and the storage facilities are several times
larger than in Azerbaijan.
Currently, the prices of fish in the market vary between 6-18
AZN.
It should be noted that not only frozen fish, but also canned
products are imported from Astrakhan.
MENAFN04012024000195011045ID1107684520
