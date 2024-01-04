Su-34 Fighter Bomber Burned Out At Chelyabinsk Airfield Ukrainian Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian Su-34 fighter bomber has been burned out at the Shagol airfield in Chelyabinsk.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Video: Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

According to the intelligence agency, the aircraft belonged to the aviation regiment of the 21st mixed aviation division of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The reasons behind the event are being specified.

On December 22, Ukrainian defenders shot down three Russian Su-34 bombers on the southern front.