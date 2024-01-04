Borrell, Sikorski Discuss Strengthening Military Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski have discussed the strengthening of military support for Ukraine, including the provision of long-range and air defense missiles to Kyiv.

Both officials reported this on the X social media platform, according to Ukrinform.

Borrell wrote that he had a "good discussion" with Sikorski, during which the two shared increasing concerns over intensified Russian air attacks against Ukraine's civilian infrastructure.

"We agreed on the need to enhance our military support to Ukraine, including with long-range and anti-aircraft missiles," Borrell said.

Sikorski, in turn, noted that both parties agreed that "victims of aggression have the right to defend themselves."

He thanked the European foreign policy chief for supporting Ukraine, noting that he was looking forward to making tough decisions at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council later this month.

On January 2, Russian invaders carried out a massive missile attack on Ukraine, killing five people and injuring 130 others. Over 250 civilian objects were damaged.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to speed up the provision of air defense systems to Ukraine, provide drones and long-range missiles, transfer Russian assets to Ukraine and isolate Russian diplomats.