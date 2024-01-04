One Killed, One Injured In Russian Shelling Of Marinka Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has shelled the Marinka community in the Donetsk region with artillery, killing one person and injuring another.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"One person was killed and one was injured in Katerynivka of the Marinka community as a result of artillery shelling. [...] The Russians continue to use scorched earth tactics. Anyone who remains in the front-line [areas] risks becoming another target for the enemy," he wrote.

He noted that already this morning, on January 4, the Russians struck the Marinka, Avdiivka and Kurakhove communities, damaging houses. The exact consequences of the shelling are being clarified.

On the night of January 4, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the center of Kurakhove, Donetsk region.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin , Facebook