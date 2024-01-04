The Connectivity Standards Alliance Appoints Michelle Mindala-Freeman As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DAVIS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Connectivity Standards Alliance, an international community of more than 700 technology companies committed to open standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), today proudly announced the appointment of Michelle Mindala-Freeman to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In January 2021, Michelle joined the Alliance as the Head of Marketing, playing a pivotal role in promoting the organization's mission, interoperability standards, and solutions while driving the growth and success of the IoT for the benefit of its members. During that time, Michelle not only oversaw the rebranding of the Alliance and expansion of the Alliance's marketing presence, but also orchestrated organization and member efforts in governance restructuring, IT systems evolution, and digitization of member services. Recognizing her outstanding contributions and dedication, she was promoted to Executive Vice President in 2023, providing oversight for the day-to-day operations and supporting member companies by facilitating strategy and external affair efforts, member services and tools to an ever-growing community, and continuing to market ongoing unified efforts.

In her new position as COO, Michelle will continue to play an influential role in shaping the trajectory of the IoT, thanks to her wealth of experience, unique perspectives, and unwavering passion for the organization and its members. Her insights and efforts will be essential in steering the Alliance toward its vision of a responsive, scalable, digital-first organization for members, driving the interoperable future and sustained expansion of the IoT.

"I am thrilled to announce Michelle Mindala-Freeman's appointment as Chief Operating Officer. Her exemplary leadership in advancing the Connectivity Standards Alliance's objectives have significantly contributed to our community's success. As we continue to navigate the complex landscape of the IoT, Michelle's strategic talent and operational expertise will continue to be instrumental in shaping the direction and growth of the organization," said Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Connectivity Standards Alliance.

"Michelle's appointment as Chief Operating Officer for the Alliance is a testament to her dedication and commitment to the success of the organization. Her keen proficiency in operations, combined with a passion for an ever-evolving IoT, will no doubt play a pivotal role in steering the Alliance's path for expansion," said Musa Unmehopa, Chair of the Alliance Board.

"I joined the Alliance three years ago committed to making a difference in an organization and an industry. I'm honored to have been able to do both, supporting the growth and success of the Alliance and our members'', said Michelle, "Looking ahead, my dedication remains steadfast in serving our team and our members, while channeling my strengths and energy to continually evolving and improving what we do and how we positively impact the IoT."

Prior to the Connectivity Standards Alliance, Michelle served in leadership and consulting positions at Microsoft, Capgemini and AT&T in areas including marketing, strategy, technology services, and go-to-market. Staying connected to her wireless and IoT roots, she also served as a Visiting Scholar at the Georgia Institute of Technology's Center for Development and Application of Internet of Things Technologies (CDAIT). You may learn more about Michelle Mindala-Freeman here .

About the Connectivity Standards Alliance

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is the foundation and future of the Internet of Things (IoT). Established in 2002, its wide-ranging global membership collaborates to create and evolve universal open standards for the products transforming the way we live, work, and play. With its Members' deep and diverse expertise, robust certification programs, and a full suite of open IoT solutions the Alliance is leading the movement toward a more intuitive, imaginative, and useful world.

