Israel monitors implications of new Arab transportation link among Jordan, Egypt

(MENAFN) Israeli media have prominently featured discussions surrounding a newly proposed Arab transport route between Jordan and Egypt, a development that could potentially pose competitive challenges to Israeli ports. The project, which is garnering significant attention and raising strategic concerns in Tel Aviv, represents a substantial initiative led by Egypt, aimed at fostering enhanced regional connectivity through maritime and overland transport channels.



According to insights provided by the Israeli transportation-focused news site, "port2port," the envisaged transport corridor will seamlessly link the Jordanian port of Aqaba with Egypt's Nuweiba port, subsequently extending overland to Alexandria, thereby bridging the Red Sea with the Mediterranean Sea. The ambitious project encompasses the establishment of a comprehensive railway network, originating from Jordan's capital, Amman, traversing through southern ports such as Taba and Nuweiba, and culminating in the northwestern region towards the Port Said Governorate.



Facilitating the realization of this expansive transport corridor is the "Arab Bridge Navigation Company," a prominent ferry conglomerate jointly owned by Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq. In a recent announcement, the company unveiled its forthcoming plans to initiate operations on this strategic route in the imminent week. This initiative gains heightened significance as it emerges in the backdrop of decisions by several leading international shipping entities to redirect their maritime routes away from the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, amplifying its potential implications and positioning it as a focal point of regional transportation dynamics. As the project unfolds, Israel remains vigilant, assessing its strategic ramifications and potential competitive challenges within the evolving regional transport landscape.

