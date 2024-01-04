Cosmo First Moves To A New Corporate Headquarter In New Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 4th January 2024: Cosmo First Ltd., a four-decade global business leader, is pleased to announce its relocation to a new corporate office, marking a significant milestone in its journey of growth and success.



The new office, strategically located in Jasola District Centre, New Delhi. Effective immediately, the company's registered office and operations will be based at: Cosmo First Limited, 1st Floor, Uppal's Plaza, M-6, Jasola District Centre, New Delhi-110025.



Conveniently located near Pacific Mall, the office is accessible by the nearest public transport, including the metro, ensuring ease of commute for the team and visitors.



Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First Limited expressed excitement about the transition, stating, "Our new corporate office signifies not only a physical expansion but also a symbol of our commitment to excellence and progress. We are confident that this move will empower our team and elevate our capabilities to better serve our clients and partners."





About Cosmo First Limited:



Established in 1981 and founded by Mr. Ashok Jaipuria, Cosmo First is a global leader in specialty films and an emerging player in specialty chemicals (Masterbatches, Adhesive, & Coating), Cosmo Plastech and Cosmo Sunshield, along with a digital-first Omni channel Pet care business under the brand name 'Zigly'. With the engineering of innovative products and sustainability solutions, Cosmo First over the years has been partnering with the world's leading F&B and personal care brands and packaging & printing converters to enhance the end consumer experience. Its customer base is spread in more than 100+ countries with sales & manufacturing units in India and Korea and additional sales & distribution base in Japan, the USA, Canada, and Europe.

